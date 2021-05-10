Almanac - Monday 5/10/21

Today Monday, 10th of May of 2021,

May 10 is the 130th day of the year

235 days remain until the end of the year.

41 days until summer begins

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 6:03 am

and sunset will be at 8:10 pm.

Today we will have 14 hours and 7 minutes of daylight.

The solar transit will be at 1:06 pm.

The first low tide was at 5:04 am

The first high tide will be at 11:30 am

The next low tide at 4:40 pm.

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach will be at 10:44 pm.

The Moon is 1.6%

Waning Crescent

the New Moon will be tomorrow Tuesday the 11th of May of 2021 at 12:00 pm

Today is…

Clean Up Your Room Day

Jerusalem Day

National Lipid Day

National Shrimp Day

National Small Business Day

National Women's Check-Up Day

Trust Your Intuition Day

World Lupus Day

Today is also…

Children's Day (Maldives)

Confederate Memorial Day (North Carolina and South Carolina)

Constitution Day (Micronesia)

Golden Spike Day (Promontory, Utah)

Mother's Day (Guatemala, and Mexico)

On this day in history…

28 BC – A sunspot is observed by Han dynasty astronomers during the reign of Emperor Cheng of Han, one of the earliest dated sunspot observations in China

1773 – The Parliament of Great Britain passes the Tea Act, designed to save the British East India Company by reducing taxes on its tea and granting it the right to sell tea directly to North America. The legislation leads to the Boston Tea Party

1824 – The National Gallery in London opens to the public.

1837 – Panic of 1837: New York City banks suspend the payment of specie, triggering a national banking crisis and an economic depression whose severity was not surpassed until the Great Depression.

1872 – Victoria Woodhull becomes the first woman nominated for President of the United States

1908 – Mother's Day is observed for the first time in the United States, in Grafton, West Virginia. 1924 – J. Edgar Hoover is appointed first Director of the United States' Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and remains so until his death in 1972.

1933 – Censorship: In Germany, the Nazis stage massive public book burnings.

1962 – Marvel Comics publishes the first issue of The Incredible Hulk

1975 – Sony introduces the Betamax videocassette recorder

1994 – Nelson Mandela is inaugurated as South Africa's first black president.

2013 – One World Trade Center becomes the tallest building in the Western Hemisphere.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy birthday To You! You get to share birthday cake with…

1838 – John Wilkes Booth, American actor, assassin of Abraham Lincoln (d. 1865)

1899 – Fred Astaire, American actor, singer, and dancer (d. 1987)

1902 – David O. Selznick, American director and producer (d. 1965)

1908 – Carl Albert, American lawyer and politician, 54th Speaker of the United States House of Representatives (d. 2000)

1909 – Maybelle Carter, American autoharp player (d. 1978)

1915 – Denis Thatcher, English soldier and businessman, Spouse of the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom (d. 2003)

1918 – T. Berry Brazelton, American pediatrician and author (d. 2018)

1922 – Nancy Walker, American actress, singer, and director (d. 1992)

1940 – Wayne Dyer, American author and educator (d. 2015)

(d. 2011)

1946 – Donovan, Scottish singer-songwriter

1946 – Dave Mason, English singer-songwriter and guitarist

1952 – Sly Dunbar, Jamaican drummer

1957 – Sid Vicious, English singer and bass player (d. 1979)

1958 – Rick Santorum, American lawyer and politician, United States Senator from Pennsylvania

1960 – Bono, Irish singer-songwriter, musician and activist

