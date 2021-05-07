Almanac - Friday 5/7/21

If you have children

who attend public school

here in the city and county of San Francisco,

you may be interested to know

what will be served for lunch today…



Red Chile Chicken Tamale with Rice & Beans Veggie Chili with Cornbread Taco Dippers Kit (In some schools) Goldfish Cheese Crackers with Fruit

…we thought you’d like to know

Today is Friday, 7th of May of 2021,

It is the 127th day of the year

238 days remain until the end of the year.

44 days until summer begins

The sun rises at 6:06 am

and sun sets tonight at 8:07 pm.

Today we will have 14 hours and one minute of daylight.

Solar noon will be at 1:06 pm.

The first low tide was at 3:12 am

The first high tide will be at 8:55 am

The next low tide will be at 2:56 pm.

and the next high tide at 9:30 pm.

The Moon is 16.2% visible

Waning Crescent

We’ll have a New Moon in 4 days on Monday the 11th of May of 2021 at 12:00 pm

Today is…

International Space Day

International Tuba Day

Military Spouse Appreciation Day

National Barrier Awareness Day

National Cosmopolitan Day

National Public Gardens Day

National Roast Leg of Lamb Day

National Tourism Day

No Pants Day

Paste Up Day

Provider Appreciation Day

School Lunch Hero Day

Today is also…Defender of the Fatherland Day in Kazakhstan

Dien Bien Phu Victory Day in Vietnam

Radio Day, commemorating the work of Alexander Popov (Russia, Bulgaria)

Be Best Day in United States

On this day in history…

1718 – The city of New Orleans is founded by Jean-Baptiste Le Moyne, Sieur de Bienville.

1824 – World premiere of Ludwig van Beethoven's Ninth Symphony in Vienna, Austria. The performance is conducted by Michael Umlauf under the composer's supervision.

1895 – In Saint Petersburg, Russian scientist Alexander Stepanovich Popov demonstrates to the Russian Physical and Chemical Society his invention, the Popov lightning detector—a primitive radio receiver. In some parts of the former Soviet Union the anniversary of this day is celebrated as Radio Day.

1946 – Tokyo Telecommunications Engineering (later renamed Sony) is founded.

1952 – The concept of the integrated circuit, the basis for all modern computers, is first published by Geoffrey Dummer.

1960 – Cold War: U-2 Crisis of 1960: Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev announces that his nation is holding American U-2 pilot Gary Powers.

1994 – Edvard Munch's painting The Scream is recovered undamaged after being stolen from the National Gallery of Norway in February.

2000 – Vladimir Putin is inaugurated as president of Russia.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

Before 160 – Julia Maesa, Roman noblewoman (d. 224)

1711 – David Hume, Scottish economist, historian, and philosopher (d. 1776)

1812 – Robert Browning, English poet and playwright (d. 1889)

1833 – Johannes Brahms, German pianist and composer (d. 1897)

1840 – Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, Russian composer and educator (d. 1893)

1861 – Rabindranath Tagore, Indian author and poet, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1941)

1885 – George "Gabby" Hayes, American actor (d. 1969)

1892 – Archibald MacLeish, American poet, playwright, and lawyer (d. 1982)

1892 – Josip Broz Tito, Yugoslav field marshal and politician, 1st President of Yugoslavia (d. 1980)

1901 – Gary Cooper, American actor (d. 1961)

1919 – Eva Perón, Argentinian actress, 25th First Lady of Argentina (d. 1952)

1923 – Anne Baxter, American actress (d. 1985)

1923 – Jim Lowe, American singer-songwriter, disc jockey, and radio host (d. 2016)

1927 – Ruth Prawer Jhabvala, German-American author and screenwriter (d. 2013)

1930 – Totie Fields, American comedian and author (d. 1978)

1931 – Teresa Brewer, American singer (d. 2007)

1933 – Johnny Unitas, American football player and sportscaster (d. 2002)

1936 – Jimmy Ruffin, American soul singer (d. 2014)

1940 – Angela Carter, English novelist and short story writer (d. 1992)

1943 – Terry Allen, American singer and painter

1945 – Christy Moore, Irish singer-songwriter and guitarist

1946 – Bill Kreutzmann, American drummer

