Almanac - Monday 4/12/21

Today is Monday, the 12th of April of 2021,

April 12 is the 102nd day of the year

263 days remain until the end of the year.

The sun rose just now at 6:37 am

and sunset will be at 7:44 pm

We will have 13 hours and 7 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:10 pm.

The first high tide was at 12:13 pm

The first low tide will be at 5:56 am

and the next low tide at 5:48 pm

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach in San Francisco will be at 11:56 pm.

The Moon is 0.2% visible

It is a New Moon

Once light appears on the moon, Today will be the first day of Ramadan

First Quarter Moon Monday the 19th of April of 2021 at 11:59 pm in 7 days

Today is also…

Big Wind Day

Drop Everything and Read Day

International Day for Street Children

International Day of Human Space Flight

National Grilled Cheese Sandwich Day

National Licorice Day

National Only Child Day

Russian Cosmonaut Day

Walk on Your Wild Side Day

Wear a Star Day

In addition, it’s…

Children's Day (Bolivia)

Commemoration of first human in space by Yuri Gagarin:

Cosmonautics Day (Russia)

International Day of Human Space Flight[28]

Yuri's Night (International observance)

Halifax Day (North Carolina)

National Redemption Day (Liberia)

On this day in history…

1606 – The Union Flag is adopted as the flag of English and Scottish ships.

1955 – The polio vaccine, developed by Dr. Jonas Salk, is declared safe and effective.

1961 – Cold War: Space Race: The Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin becomes the first human to travel into outer space and perform the first manned orbital flight, Vostok 1.

1983 – Harold Washington is elected as the first black mayor of Chicago.

1999 – United States President Bill Clinton is cited for contempt of court for giving "intentionally false statements" in a civil lawsuit; he is later fined and disbarred.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…

1883 – Imogen Cunningham, American photographer and educator (d. 1976)

1898 – Lily Pons, French-American soprano and actress (d. 1976)

1912 – Hound Dog Taylor, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1975)

1916 – Beverly Cleary, American author (d. 2021)

1932 – Tiny Tim, American singer and ukulele player (d. 1996)

1937 – Dennis Banks, American author and activist (d. 2017)

1940 – Herbie Hancock, American pianist, composer, and bandleader

1942 – Jacob Zuma, South African politician, 4th President of South Africa

1947 – Tom Clancy, American historian and author (d. 2013)

1947 – David Letterman, American comedian and talk show host

1949 – Scott Turow, American lawyer and author

1950 – David Cassidy, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2017)

1952 – Gary Soto, American poet, novelist, and memoirist

1957 – Vince Gill, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1957 – Tama Janowitz, American novelist and short story writer

1965 – Amy Ray, American folk-rock singer-songwriter, musician, and music producer

1981 – Tulsi Gabbard, American politician

1994 – Saoirse Ronan, American-born Irish actress

