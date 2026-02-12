© 2026 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Uncuffed My Mixtape: If This World Were Mine

KALW | By Eric Allen,
Michael CallahanUncuffed
Published February 12, 2026 at 12:17 PM PST
Eric Allen poses with his partner, Ana, at a recent visit.
Eric Allen poses with his partner, Ana, at a recent visit.

The Uncuffed My Mixtape is a selection of our producers' favorite songs. In honor of Valentine's Day, Uncuffed producer talked to Eric Allen about the song "If This World Were Mine" by Luther Vandross.

This piece was created by student producers in the Uncuffed audio storytelling training program, in partnership with journalists at KALW Public Media. Our work in prisons is supported by the California Arts Council, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, independent foundations, and donations from listeners like you.
Eric Allen
Michael Callahan
Michael Callahan is a husband of 17 years to a beautiful, supportive and faithful wife, and a father to three handsome boys — all of whom live in Southern California. He is dedicated to his recovery, and spreads the message of the realities and dangers of driving under the influence. He serves in the church, and works for San Quentin News as a layout designer and staff writer. His inspiration comes from serving his community and providing a voice for the incarcerated. Early next year, he'll be graduating with an associates degree in Business, Sociology, and Social Sciences.
Uncuffed
Stories from inside California prisons