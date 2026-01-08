© 2026 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
91.7 FM Bay Area. Originality Never Sounded So Good.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Uncuffed

A new dad hopes his son can break the family's prison cycle

KALW | By Derrell "Sadiq" Davis,
Maurice "Rahim" BradshawUncuffed
Published January 8, 2026 at 6:00 AM PST
KALW / Uncuffed

As soon as Rahim's son was born, he was terrified. He was afraid that the life of incarceration that shaped his family would shape his child, too. From prison, he tried to help his son break the prison cycle. Uncuffed producer Derrell "Sadiq" Davis interviewed Rahim about his fears and how he's proud his son chose a different future.

This piece was created by student producers in the Uncuffed audio storytelling training program, in partnership with journalists at KALW Public Media. Our work in prisons is supported by the California Arts Council, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, independent foundations, and donations from listeners like you. Content is approved by an information officer.

Follow @WeAreUncuffed on Instagram and Facebook 

Learn more, sign up for Uncuffed news, and support the program at www.uncuffed.org
Tags
Uncuffed From The Producers Of Uncuffed
Derrell "Sadiq" Davis
Derrell "Sadiq" Davis is a multimedia journalist. He's a sound-designer and co-producer for Ear Hustle. He is a videographer for San Quentin's video department, and the host of his own TV cooking show called "Cooking with Sadiq." He's also a tour guide who serves as an ambassador to outside visitors who come and visit San Quentin. On the tours, he looks to change the perception of how society views the incarcerated population.
See stories by Derrell "Sadiq" Davis
Maurice "Rahim" Bradshaw
Maurice "Rahim" Bradshaw is a certified carpenter and an aspiring actor with the Marin Shakespeare Company. He was born in 1980 and raised in Oklahoma, Texas, and California. He is a proud father of six, and grandfather of four. His main goal is to strengthen the communities he helped destroy. For the last decade, he's been striving to be a better version of who he was yesterday.
See stories by Maurice "Rahim" Bradshaw
Uncuffed
Stories from inside California prisons