A new dad hopes his son can break the family's prison cycle

As soon as Rahim's son was born, he was terrified. He was afraid that the life of incarceration that shaped his family would shape his child, too. From prison, he tried to help his son break the prison cycle. Uncuffed producer Derrell "Sadiq" Davis interviewed Rahim about his fears and how he's proud his son chose a different future.

This piece was created by student producers in the Uncuffed audio storytelling training program, in partnership with journalists at KALW Public Media. Our work in prisons is supported by the California Arts Council, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, independent foundations, and donations from listeners like you. Content is approved by an information officer.

