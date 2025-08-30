© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Week in Politics: CDC faces turmoil; future of the Fed; Trump's recent executive orders

By Scott Simon,
Ron Elving
Published August 30, 2025 at 4:44 AM PDT

We discuss turmoil at the Centers for Disease Control, Fed independence, and President Trump's latest executive orders.

Scott Simon
Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.
Ron Elving
Ron Elving is Senior Editor and Correspondent on the Washington Desk for NPR News, where he is frequently heard as a news analyst and writes regularly for NPR.org.