Poetry to help us face the truth of climate change, with joy and hope
This story aired in the May 22, 2025 episode of Crosscurrents.
Click the button above to listen!
It’s a tough go to really bring home what global warming will inevitably bring to the planet, let alone find something encouraging in what’s left. But that’s the job of the poet – to bring broad phenomena down to a personal level. In "This Burning World: Poems of Love and Apocalypse," Nationally acclaimed poet and author Mary Mackey, does just that.