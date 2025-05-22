Poetry to help us face the truth of climate change, with joy and hope

This story aired in the May 22, 2025 episode of Crosscurrents.

It’s a tough go to really bring home what global warming will inevitably bring to the planet, let alone find something encouraging in what’s left. But that’s the job of the poet – to bring broad phenomena down to a personal level. In "This Burning World: Poems of Love and Apocalypse," Nationally acclaimed poet and author Mary Mackey, does just that.

