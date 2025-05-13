East Bay author takes young readers to Kenya

This interview aired in the May 13, 2025 episode of Crosscurrents.

Many of us grew up not seeing people who look like us in books at school, in libraries. Lack of diversity has been an issue in literature for a long time. And for today’s kids, with book bans and attacks on diverse literature happening nationwide, the need for books and stories that tell all our stories is crucial.

Ciiku N’dungu Case is the founder of Cheza Nami, an East Bay based organization that spreads awareness of African cultures in schools through music and dance. Now she is out with a new children’s book called "Wanjiku, Child of Mine." It's about a little girl who grows up in Kenya…

