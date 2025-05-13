© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Crosscurrents

East Bay author takes young readers to Kenya

KALW | By Hana Baba
Published May 13, 2025 at 6:00 AM PDT
Ciiku N’dungu Case and her book, "Wanjiku, Child of Mine"
Courtesy of Catalyst Press
Ciiku N’dungu Case and her book, "Wanjiku, Child of Mine"

This interview aired in the May 13, 2025 episode of Crosscurrents.

Click the button above to listen!

Many of us grew up not seeing people who look like us in books at school, in libraries. Lack of diversity has been an issue in literature for a long time. And for today’s kids, with book bans and attacks on diverse literature happening nationwide, the need for books and stories that tell all our stories is crucial.

Ciiku N’dungu Case is the founder of Cheza Nami, an East Bay based organization that spreads awareness of African cultures in schools through music and dance. Now she is out with a new children’s book called "Wanjiku, Child of Mine." It's about a little girl who grows up in Kenya…
Crosscurrents
Hana Baba
Hana Baba is host of Crosscurrents, KALW's weeknight newsmagazine that broadcasts on KALW Public Radio in the San Francisco Bay Area.
See stories by Hana Baba