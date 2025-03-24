A search for home: Eli Wirtschafter’s ‘Rose Colored Town’

Eli Wirtschafter, Program Director for KALW’s Uncuffed, shares Rose Colored Town, a heartfelt collection of songs that blend poetic storytelling with the richness of analog recording. Rooted in the spirit of ‘60s and ‘70s singer-songwriters, the album reflects on leaving the Bay Area, searching for home, and embracing life’s quiet moments. “These songs were written after I left the Bay Area, where I’d lived for 22 years,” Eli shares. “They’re about a search for home, love, and a moment’s peace.” A companion coloring book, created with artist Isabel Halpern, offers a unique way to engage with the music beyond just listening.

Check out Rose Colored Town on Bandcamp.