Introducing "The Sights + Sounds Show with Jeneé Darden"

KALW | By Hana Baba,
Jeneé Darden
Published March 12, 2025 at 6:00 AM PDT
This conversation aired in the March 12, 2025 episode of Crosscurrents.

Click the button above to listen!

If you’re a regular Crosscurrents listener, you’ve probably heard KALW’s Jeneé Darden’s interviews with local artists.

Or maybe you’ve tuned into her weekly segment, “Sights + Sounds.” Well, “Sights + Sounds” is being supersized!

KALW is launching a new, one-hour arts program called, “The Sights + Sounds Show with Jeneé Darden.”

Every Wednesday at 4pm Jeneé will deliver intimate, rich interviews with Bay Area artists, and the outside talent who are coming through the Bay for shows and performances.

In this conversation, Jeneé speaks about how her being from Oakland inspired her passion for the arts and led her to journalism.

Hana Baba
Hana Baba is host of Crosscurrents, KALW's weeknight newsmagazine that broadcasts on KALW Public Radio in the San Francisco Bay Area.
Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights & Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
