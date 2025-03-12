Introducing "The Sights + Sounds Show with Jeneé Darden"

This conversation aired in the March 12, 2025 episode of Crosscurrents.

If you’re a regular Crosscurrents listener, you’ve probably heard KALW’s Jeneé Darden’s interviews with local artists.

Or maybe you’ve tuned into her weekly segment, “Sights + Sounds.” Well, “Sights + Sounds” is being supersized!

KALW is launching a new, one-hour arts program called, “The Sights + Sounds Show with Jeneé Darden.”

Every Wednesday at 4pm Jeneé will deliver intimate, rich interviews with Bay Area artists, and the outside talent who are coming through the Bay for shows and performances.

In this conversation, Jeneé speaks about how her being from Oakland inspired her passion for the arts and led her to journalism.

