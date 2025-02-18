© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Crosscurrents

Bay Agenda: Youth power listening party

KALW | By Johanna Miyaki
Published February 18, 2025 at 6:00 AM PST

This conversation aired in the February 18, 2025 episode of Crosscurrents.

Click the button above to listen!

The world right now… is intense. And news is moving at a breakneck speed, and for us adults it can be hard to keep up, and not to give into fear.

But what about the kids? Are they alright? What do they care about? And what are they doing to make their world a better place?

To hear about what the next generation of Bay Area voters is focused on, KALW recently hosted a Youth Power Listening Party as part of our live series, Bay Agenda.

Today we’re bringing you an excerpt from the youth-led evening of sharing, listening, and collaboration. It includes representatives from Oakland Youth Commission, San Francisco Youth Commission.
Crosscurrents
Johanna Miyaki
Johanna is a KALW Audio Academy Alum and now supports KALW's engagement and coverage for the 2024 General Election.
