Bay Agenda: Youth power listening party

This conversation aired in the February 18, 2025 episode of Crosscurrents.

The world right now… is intense. And news is moving at a breakneck speed, and for us adults it can be hard to keep up, and not to give into fear.

But what about the kids? Are they alright? What do they care about? And what are they doing to make their world a better place?

To hear about what the next generation of Bay Area voters is focused on, KALW recently hosted a Youth Power Listening Party as part of our live series, Bay Agenda.