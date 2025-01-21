Former Congressman Barbara Lee joins a crowded field for Oakland Mayor

This interview aired in the January 21, 2025 episode of Crosscurrents.

Earlier this month, former Congresswoman Barbara Lee filed papers with the Alameda County Registrar of Voters to run in April's special election for Mayor.

Lee represented Oakland and the East Bay in U.S. Congress for 26 years, before she stepped down last year to make an unsuccessful bid for the U.S. Senate.

Meanwhile, Oakland has had three mayors -- two of them interim -- since last month. All following the recall of now former Mayor Sheng Thao last November. Last week, a federal grand jury indicted Thao, several months after the FBI raided her home.

In the midst of all this, learn more about Barbara Lee’s candidacy, and its impact on the upcoming special election for Oakland's mayor.