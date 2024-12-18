Fighting for immigrant and refugee rights

This interview aired in the December 18, 2024 episode of Crosscurrents.

Click the play button above to listen.

December 18th is International Migrant’s day. It's a day created by the United Nations “to shine a spotlight on the invaluable contributions of millions of migrants around the world.” And, “It's also a day for us to highlight the increasingly complex environment in which migration occurs.”

To mark the day, we are exploring the challenges migrants face, which seem to be mounting. Trump has said he plans to deport millions of migrants, to separate migrant families at the border, end birthright citizenship, among other anti immigration policies.

We know 2025 will be a tough year for migrants. So how are immigrants rights groups preparing for what may be coming? For answers, I spoke with Huy Tran. He’s Executive Director of SIREN (Services, Immigrant Rights and Education Network). For Tran, this is also personal. His parents came to the US fleeing war in Vietnam.

