Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 11 a.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents

'JaJa's African Hair Braiding' spotlights African women and Immigration

KALW | By Jeneé Darden
Published December 4, 2024 at 6:00 AM PST
Awa Sal Secka (Bea) and Tiffany Renee Johnson (Aminata) in Jaja’s African Hair Braiding, performing at Berkeley Rep now through December 15th.
Ben Kratz Studios
This interview aired in the December 4, 2024 episode of Crosscurrents.

The hit play “Jaja’s African Hair Braiding” is taking Berkeley Rep audiences to a salon in Harlem. The five-time Tony nominated Broadway play tells the stories of African women who braid hair for a living. The show uses drama and humor to explore their lives as immigrant women.

But it’s the hairstyles that steal the show. Actress and singer Awa Sal Secka is a first-generation Gambian-American. She plays Bea, one of the braiders. In this interview she talks about the comedy and complexities of the play, and the significance of hair and community.

This interview was co-produced by Porfirio Rangel
Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights & Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
