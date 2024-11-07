© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 11 a.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents

Voting behind bars in San Quentin

KALW | By Johanna Miyaki
Published November 7, 2024 at 3:00 AM PST
Juan Moreno Haines
Photo: Ear Hustle
/
Photo: Ear Hustle
Juan Moreno Haines

This interview aired in the November 7th, 2024 episode of Crosscurrents.

Click the play button above to listen

What we vote on affects everyone - whether they can vote or not. This year we’ve been talking to people who don’t have a vote, but are still deeply invested in being a part of the democratic process.

Juan Moreno Haines is the Editor-in-Chief of Solitary Watch, a non profit organization providing news and information about solitary confinement in U.S. prisons and jails. He's currently incarcerated at San Quentin Rehabilitation Center, where he’s been organizing mock elections at the prison for more than a decade. He spoke about their 2024 mock election.

"I think one of the really kind of like a political reasons why folks want to participate in democracy is they feel like they're a part of something important and larger than themselves, they feel they feel heard and they feel that their voice matters." - Juan Moreno Haines

Juan was hesitant to share who he voted for, but has since followed up with Johanna to say that he cast his ballot for Kamala Harris. Harris won by a landslide, at least in their election.
Tags
Crosscurrents 2024 Elections
Johanna Miyaki
Johanna is a KALW Audio Academy Alum and now supports KALW's engagement and coverage for the 2024 General Election.
See stories by Johanna Miyaki