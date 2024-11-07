Voting behind bars in San Quentin

This interview aired in the November 7th, 2024 episode of Crosscurrents.

Click the play button above to listen

What we vote on affects everyone - whether they can vote or not. This year we’ve been talking to people who don’t have a vote, but are still deeply invested in being a part of the democratic process.

Juan Moreno Haines is the Editor-in-Chief of Solitary Watch, a non profit organization providing news and information about solitary confinement in U.S. prisons and jails. He's currently incarcerated at San Quentin Rehabilitation Center, where he’s been organizing mock elections at the prison for more than a decade. He spoke about their 2024 mock election.

"I think one of the really kind of like a political reasons why folks want to participate in democracy is they feel like they're a part of something important and larger than themselves, they feel they feel heard and they feel that their voice matters." - Juan Moreno Haines

Juan was hesitant to share who he voted for, but has since followed up with Johanna to say that he cast his ballot for Kamala Harris. Harris won by a landslide, at least in their election.

