Berkeley Measures BB & CC: Two approaches to rent relief

Right now in Berkeley the annual rent increase is 7%. Measures BB and CC address this differently.

Let’s break it down:

If BB passes, annual max rent increase will be limited to 5%. Tenants won’t be given eviction notices for missing one month of rent or if they fail to renew their leases.

Supporters of the initiative — like Jesse Arreguin, the current mayor of Berkeley — believes the measure will protect seniors who could miss a payment or forget to renew their lease.

However, critics say this measure doesn’t include any emergency funds for renters. For this reason, those who oppose the bill like the ADU Task Force and National Association of Realtors feel that Measure BB is bad for Berkeley.

In comparison Measure CC also looks at renter’s protections. If CC passes, it will do a few things. Annual max rent increase will bump up to just over 7%. Tax revenue from owners with 5 or more residential units would be put into a permanent rent relief fund. That money would go to tenants when an emergency occurs like the pandemic.

Supporters of the bill, like the Berkeley Rental Housing Coalition, want renters and landlords to have relief funds in times of crisis. They say many folks are just one set back away from being unhoused.

However, the relief funds won’t go directly to tenants. Landlord representatives will have input in how funds are allocated. For this reason, those who oppose the bill feel that Measure CC is only good for Berkeley’s largest landlords.

The group opposing Measure CC is the majority of Berkeley's City Council.

So to recap:

A “yes” vote on Measure BB will mean annual rent changes will decrease from 7 to 5 percent and tenants can’t be evicted by forgetting to renew leases.

A "yes" vote on Measure CC will mean an emergency relief fund will be available for tenants and annual rent increases will max out a 7.1%

That’s a brief take on Measures BB and CC.