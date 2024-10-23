San Francisco Proposition A Election Brief

Proposition A would let the San Francisco Unified School District borrow up to 790 million dollars to upgrade, repair and retrofit its properties.

That money would also pay for a 221 million dollar central food hub to produce and distribute high-quality food to students.

The funds can not be used to pay for teachers or staff beyond those who administer the bond.

Proposition A would be the largest bond measure in two decades.. The city will cover the cost with property taxes of 12 dollars and 85 cents a year per 100 thousand dollars of value.

The San Francisco Apartment Association opposes Prop A. They say the district - shouldn’t be trusted with new bond money… Because it did not publish required financial statements for a 2-thousand 16 school bond.

Many parent, teacher and labor groups, support the bond measure. They said that without the bond, the district will need to do repairs on classrooms with money dedicated for teaching students

Proposition A comes at a time when San Francisco Unified is at risk of a state takeover to reign in spending. A major decline in student enrollment - since the pandemic - means less money for the district, which is facing the hard choice of closing or consolidating some schools.

Proposition A requires a 55 percent vote to pass.

This election brief was reported by San Francisco Public Press reporter Zhe Wu Zhe Wu.

You can read the full analysis on Prop A here.

