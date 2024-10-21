California Prop 33: Removing limits on rent control

Subscribe to the Gimme My Props podcast for election explainers covering California, San Francisco, Oakland, Berkeley, and Richmond in two minutes or less.

Many cities, including San Francisco and Los Angeles, limit the amount a landlord can raise the rent each year — a.k.a "rent control."

But, a decades-old law exempts single-family homes and apartments built after 1995. It also allows landlords to set their own rental rates when new tenants move in.

California Proposition 33 would change that.

If the measure passes, cities would be allowed to control rents on any type of housing and for new tenants.

Supporters say Prop 33 will help keep rents down at a time when the state is in a housing crisis.

Opponents say the measure will discourage developers from building more housing and that supply gap will actually drive up rents.

Two similar measures have been on recent ballots. Both failed.

This explainer was reported by Marisa Kendall with our newsroom partner CalMatters. Check out out the full CalMatters 2024 Voter Guide here.

