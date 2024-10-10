The News Roundup - International

As the war in Gaza and Israel’s invasion of Lebanon continue, the Biden administration is losing trust in the Israeli government, according to new reporting from Axios. As Israeli officials plan an offensive against Iran, U.S. authorities are concerned that whatever military actions are taken could have implications for U.S. troops stationed in the region.

The Chinese economy took a hit this week. The country’s stocks suffered their worst fall in 27 years after its economic planning authority failed to follow up on measures to stimulate the country’s flagging financial fortunes.

After its 91-year-old president failed to attend a summit in France, the Cameroonian government released a statement this week saying that Paul Biya, the country’s chief executive, is in good health and that reports to the contrary are false.

We cover the most important stories from around the world in the international hour of the News Roundup.

