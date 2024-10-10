California Prop 4: Funding statewide projects to address climate change

Subscribe to the Gimme My Props podcast for election explainers covering California, San Francisco, Oakland, Berkeley, and Richmond in two minutes or less.

California Proposition 4 would let California borrow 10 billion dollars through state bonds to pay for climate and environmental projects.

Just under four billion of that would go to provide safe drinking water and protect people from floods and droughts.

Another nearly two billion would go to wildfire prevention and extreme heat projects.

The measure would also fund parks and wildlife, coastal protection, and clean energy efforts.

Taxpayers would pay back the bonds with interest so the measure could end up costing Californians as much as 16 billion dollars, according to a legislative analysis.

Supporters say we need to act now because the threats of climate change are too urgent.

Opponents say the state should not take on new debt to pay for these projects.

This explainer was reported by Alejandro Lazo from our newsroom partner CalMatters. Click here to check out out the full CalMatters 2024 Voter Guide.