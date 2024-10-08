© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Gimme My Props

California Prop 2: Paying for updates to school facilities

Published October 8, 2024 at 4:57 PM PDT
If California Proposition 2 passes, it would pay for repairs and upgrades at thousands of K-12 schools and community colleges across California.

Research shows nearly 40 percent of California students attend schools that don’t meet the state’s minimum safety standards.

That means everything from leaky roofs and peeling paint to broken air conditioners and other hazards.

The state’s school repair fund, which hasn’t been replenished since 2016, is now nearly empty.

And, local and state bonds like Prop 2 are the sole source of money for the fund.

Supporters say this money is crucial to fixing California's crumbling schools.

Opponents say the state should make school repairs a part of its regular budget instead of depending on taxpayers.

This explainer was reported by Carolyn Jones from our newsroom partner CalMatters. Click here to check out out the full CalMatters 2024 Voter Guide.
Tags
Gimme My Props Elections2024 Elections2024 California Elections