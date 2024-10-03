© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Crosscurrents
Foul Ball
This is a season-long series, looking at what is the A's final season in Oakland, which may mark the end of major league team sports in a city that boasted all four a half-century ago. So, sit back, relax, and listen to a dirge of what is and what once was.

Three world championships half-century ago

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published October 3, 2024 at 6:00 AM PDT
Oakland A's Stomper
Kimberly N.
Oakland A's Stomper

This episode of Foul Ball aired on Crosscurrents on October 3, 2024

Click the play button above to listen to this interview


The A’s played their last game in Oakland last week. Today, we'll hear how they fared in their final “at bats” at the Coliseum.
Crosscurrents
Sunni Khalid
Sunni M. Khalid is a veteran of more than 40 years in journalism, having worked in print, radio, television, and web journalism.
See stories by Sunni Khalid