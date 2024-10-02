© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 11 a.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents

Book It: The personal parallels of domestic violence and Russian history

KALW | By Angie Coiro
Published October 2, 2024 at 6:00 AM PDT

This interview aired in the October 2nd, 2024 episode of Crosscurrents

Click play button above to listen

Today’s installment is a hard listen, with deep insights into a tough subject: domestic violence. Berkeley author Joy Neumeyer was a UC Berkeley graduate student in Russian and Eastern European history, when her relationship with a friend shifted into romance, and from romance into terror. She juggled days and nights of violence with work on her thesis and her duties as a teacher’s assistant. Ultimately, she pursued action against her abuser under Title Nine protections against gender-based discrimination.
In her book, A Survivor’s Education: Women, Violence, and the Stories We Don’t Tell, Joy parallels the characters and events of Russian history with the shifting alliances of her friends and colleagues as she fought her way out of the relationship.

Tags
Crosscurrents literature
Angie Coiro
Angie has been making radio and hosting shows for more than three decades. And she's just getting started.
See stories by Angie Coiro