BART service restored following San Leandro fire

There’s some good news today for some Bay Area commuters.

BART officials announced earlier today (Wednesday) that service has been restored to all 50 of its train stations.

A fire just south of the San Leandro station yesterday caused a major suspension of service on half of the rail service’s six lines and delays for commuters before, during and after rush hour.

While the stations are open, BART said on social media earlier this morning that there is no Green line service yet due to the fire damaging track equipment.

Passengers traveling from the Berryessa station toward San Francisco are advised to take the Orange line going to Richmond, then transfer at Bay Fair to a Blue line train going to Daly City.

The cause of Tuesday’s fire is not yet confirmed.