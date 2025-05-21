San Francisco’s new cameras issued 31,000 speed warnings

A network of about two dozen cameras installed at high risk intersections throughout San Francisco issued tens of thousands of warnings for excessive speed to motorists last month.

San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency, or SFMTA, voted last year to install 33 cameras throughout the city. So far, 22 have already been installed and they’ve been busy.

According to SFMTA, the network of cameras issued more than a thousand speed warnings-per-day in April.

SFGATE reported that data showed the most violations in San Francisco were recorded on Fulton Street, between Arguello Boulevard and Second Avenue. This intersection accounted for nearly half of all the city’s speed warnings.

About three quarters of all violators were speeding 11-15 miles over the posted speed limit. Most speeding violations were recorded between seven and eight in the morning, with Tuesday being the most frequent day for speeding motorists.