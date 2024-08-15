© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 11 a.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents

Behind the Scenes at Stern Grove with Oakland Singer Satya

KALW | By Jeneé Darden
Published August 15, 2024 at 6:00 AM PDT
Satya's first Stern Grove performance
Satya's first Stern Grove performance

This interview aired in the August 15, 2024 episode of Crosscurrents

Click the play button above to listen to this interview

This summer thousands of people have packed up their picnic baskets and blankets and grooved out to live music at Stern Grove. KALW has been front and center, from our news coverage to our DJ’s warming up the crowds. But what is it like behind the scene? We hung out with artist Satya in her dressing room. The Oakland singer tells us what it’s like preparing to go on the Stern Grove stage for the first time. Satya’s latest soulful EP is “Deep Blue.” The Stern Grove concert series runs every weekend until August 25th.

This interview was produced by Porfirio Rangel
Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights & Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
