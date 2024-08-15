Behind the Scenes at Stern Grove with Oakland Singer Satya

This interview aired in the August 15, 2024 episode of Crosscurrents

This summer thousands of people have packed up their picnic baskets and blankets and grooved out to live music at Stern Grove. KALW has been front and center, from our news coverage to our DJ’s warming up the crowds. But what is it like behind the scene? We hung out with artist Satya in her dressing room. The Oakland singer tells us what it’s like preparing to go on the Stern Grove stage for the first time. Satya’s latest soulful EP is “Deep Blue.” The Stern Grove concert series runs every weekend until August 25th.

This interview was produced by Porfirio Rangel

