Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 11 a.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents

A look at San Francisco's strained mental health care system

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published July 15, 2024 at 3:00 AM PDT
This interview aired in the July 15, 2024 episode of Crosscurrents.

Last year, San Francisco received about 24,000 emergency calls for mental health crises. But what happens after the call goes out to first responders? And what’s being done to provide long-term support?

Today, we hear from San Francisco Public Press reporters Yesica Prado and Madison Alvarado about their investigation examining the city’s strained mental health care and detention system.
Sunni Khalid
Sunni M. Khalid is a veteran of more than 40 years in journalism, having worked in print, radio, television, and web journalism.
