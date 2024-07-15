A look at San Francisco's strained mental health care system

This interview aired in the July 15, 2024 episode of Crosscurrents.

Last year, San Francisco received about 24,000 emergency calls for mental health crises. But what happens after the call goes out to first responders? And what’s being done to provide long-term support?

Today, we hear from San Francisco Public Press reporters Yesica Prado and Madison Alvarado about their investigation examining the city’s strained mental health care and detention system.