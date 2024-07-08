Job Opportunity: IT Broadcast Engineer

San Francisco, CA

KALW Public Media seeks a broadcast engineer to maintain its studio facilities in San Francisco and Oakland. KALW broadcasts on 91.7 Mhz and is an NPR affiliate.

We’re looking for candidates who can work on-call, as necessary, with weekly responsibilities averaging 20 hours per week. More regular hours, up to full-time, could be available for qualified candidates.

Responsibilities (in collaboration with Station Operations Manager):

* Maintain and repair all technical equipment including main studios in San Francisco, satellite downlink, and additional studio in Oakland

* Monitor and maintain full compliance with all pertinent FCC rules and regulations

* Oversee studio engineering functions of the station, including planning of equipment installations, requirements, and budgetary recommendations

* Maintain station technical files, records, logs, licenses, permits, authorizations and other required documentation

* Maintain office IT system, including PC and Mac computers and Active Directory network

* Oversee office and studio phone system

* Establish and ensure technical and technology standards and priorities for the organization

* Recommend contract engineers and volunteers as needed

Requirements:

* Experience in the maintenance and repair of broadcast audio systems and FM broadcast studio transmission systems

* Proficiency in installing, maintaining, troubleshooting, and repairing broadcast audio, studio, automation and control systems

* Ability to understand and use schematics, flow charts and technical documentation

* Experience with TCP/IP networking and IP-based digital audio systems (KALW uses ENCO content automation and Wheatstone audio-over-IP infrastructure)

* Knowledge of FCC license and reporting requirements and EAS tests

* Must be available to respond to emergencies weekends, holidays, and evening hours.

Our work environment includes:

Work-from-home days

Casual work attire

Flexible working hours

This is a contract position based in the San Francisco Bay Area. Pay is $45-65 per hour depending on experience, plus consideration for on-call availability — all open to discussion.This is NOT an audio production, on-air, audio engineer position. It is an IT engineering position.

We will begin reviewing applications immediately and continue on a rolling basis until the position is filled.

To apply, please send email to Station Operations Manager Mario Butzner at mario@kalw.org with resume and note expressing why you’re interested in this work and what applicable experience you’ve had. Write “KALW Broadcast Engineer” in subject line.

KALW is an equal employment opportunity employer committed to maintaining a non-discriminatory work environment. KALW does not discriminate against any employee or applicant for employment on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability, veteran status, marital status, sexual orientation, or any other characteristic protected by applicable law.

About KALW

Our goal is to be rooted in the Bay Area and inspired by the world. We create and curate programming that is informative, innovative, inclusive, and entertaining. We nurture new and underrepresented voices. Our goal is to engage the individual and strengthen the connections between us.

Job Type: Contract

Pay: $45.00 - $65.00 per hour

Benefits:

401(k) matching

Dental insurance

Health insurance

Paid time off

Parental leave

Relocation assistance

Vision insurance

Schedule:



On call

Ability to commute/relocate:



San Francisco, CA 94134: Reliably commute or willing to relocate

Experience:



Previous IT broadcast (Required)

Work Location: Hybrid remote in San Francisco, CA 94134