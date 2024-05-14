The Thistle & Shamrock: Triona

One of Ireland's leading interpreters of folk and traditional music, Tríona Ní Dhomhnaill is also a composer and songwriter of international renown. We mark her 2024 Lifetime Achievement Award at the RTÉ Radio 1 Folk Awards with a review of her influential career spanning more than 50 years in Skara Brae, The Bothy Band, Touchstone, Relativity, Nightnoise, and T With the Maggies. Join host Fiona Ritchie for the intoxicating music of one of the great Irish artists.

