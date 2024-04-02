© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Oakland Mayor Thao picks new OPD chief

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published April 2, 2024 at 6:00 AM PDT
The Oakland Police Department building with the shield of the department displayed
Russell Money
/
Flickr / Creative Commons
The Oakland Police Department

Oakland's Mayor Sheng Thao recently announced Floyd Mitchell as the new chief of the Oakland Police Department.

Mitchell resigned from his former position as police chief in Lubbock, Texas in 2023. To find out more about him and the challenges he’s inheriting at the OPD, KALW News Editor Sunni Khalid spoke with Ali Winston, a criminal justice reporter and the co-author of "The Riders Come Out At Night" — a book detailing the decades-old struggle to reform the Oakland Police Department.
Sunni Khalid
