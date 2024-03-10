Oscars 2024: The complete list of winners

Updated March 10, 2024 at 7:39 PM ET

The 96th Academy Awards aired Sunday night on ABC. Below is the full list of 2024 Academy Award nominees, with winners marked in bold.

Animated feature film

WINNER: The Boy and the Heron; Hayao Miyazaki and Toshio Suzuki

Elemental; Peter Sohn and Denise Ream

Nimona; Nick Bruno, Troy Quane, Karen Ryan and Julie Zackary

Robot Dreams; Pablo Berger, Ibon Cormenzana, Ignasi Estapé and Sandra Tapia Díaz

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse; Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Amy Pascal

Animated short film

WINNER: War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko, Dave Mullins and Brad Booker

Letter to a Pig, Tal Kantor and Amit R. Gicelter

Ninety-Five Senses, Jerusha Hess and Jared Hess

Our Uniform, Yegane Moghaddam

Pachyderme, Stéphanie Clément and Marc Rius



Actress in a supporting role

WINNER: Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

America Ferrera, Barbie

Jodie Foster, Nyad

Best picture

American Fiction, Ben LeClair, Nikos Karamigios, Cord Jefferson and Jermaine Johnson, Producers

Anatomy of a Fall, Marie-Ange Luciani and David Thion, Producers

Barbie, David Heyman, Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley and Robbie Brenner, Producers

The Holdovers, Mark Johnson, Producer

Killers of the Flower Moon, Dan Friedkin, Bradley Thomas, Martin Scorsese and Daniel Lupi, Producers

Maestro, Bradley Cooper, Steven Spielberg, Fred Berner, Amy Durning and Kristie Macosko Krieger, Producers

Oppenheimer, Emma Thomas, Charles Roven and Christopher Nolan, Producers

Past Lives, David Hinojosa, Christine Vachon and Pamela Koffler, Producers

Poor Things, Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe, Yorgos Lanthimos and Emma Stone, Producers

The Zone of Interest, James Wilson, Producer

Actress in a leading role

Annette Bening, Nyad

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Emma Stone, Poor Things

Actor in a leading role

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Directing

Anatomy of a Fall, Justine Triet

Killers of the Flower Moon, Martin Scorsese

Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan

Poor Things, Yorgos Lanthimos

The Zone of Interest, Jonathan Glazer

Actor in a supporting role

Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction

Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Cinematography

El Conde, Edward Lachman

Killers of the Flower Moon, Rodrigo Prieto

Maestro, Matthew Libatique

Oppenheimer, Hoyte van Hoytema

Poor Things, Robbie Ryan

Film editing

Anatomy of a Fall, Laurent Sénéchal

The Holdovers, Kevin Tent

Killers of the Flower Moon, Thelma Schoonmaker

Oppenheimer, Jennifer Lame

Poor Things, Yorgos Mavropsaridis

Writing (adapted screenplay)

American Fiction; Written for the screen by Cord Jefferson

Barbie; Written by Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach

Oppenheimer; Written for the screen by Christopher Nolan

Poor Things; Screenplay by Tony McNamara

The Zone of Interest; Written by Jonathan Glazer

Writing (original screenplay)

Anatomy of a Fall; Screenplay - Justine Triet and Arthur Harari

The Holdovers; Written by David Hemingson

Maestro; Written by Bradley Cooper & Josh Singer

May December; Screenplay by Samy Burch, story by Samy Burch & Alex Mechanik

Past Lives; Written by Celine Song

International feature film

Io Capitano, Italy

Perfect Days, Japan

Society of the Snow, Spain

The Teachers' Lounge, Germany

The Zone of Interest, United Kingdom

Documentary feature film

Bobi Wine: The People's President; Moses Bwayo, Christopher Sharp and John Battsek

The Eternal Memory; Maite Alberdi

Four Daughters; Kaouther Ben Hania and Nadim Cheikhrouha

To Kill a Tiger; Nisha Pahuja, Cornelia Principe and David Oppenheim

20 Days in Mariupol; Mstyslav Chernov, Michelle Mizner and Raney Aronson-Rath

Music (original song)

"The Fire Inside" from Flamin' Hot; Music and Lyric by Diane Warren

"I'm Just Ken" from Barbie; Music and Lyric by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt

"It Never Went Away" from American Symphony; Music and Lyric by Jon Batiste and Dan Wilson

"Wahzhazhe" from Killers of the Flower Moon; Music and Lyric by Scott George

"What Was I Made For?" from Barbie; Music and Lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell

Music (original score)

American Fiction, Laura Karpman

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, John Williams

Killers of the Flower Moon, Robbie Robertson

Oppenheimer, Ludwig Göransson

Poor Things, Jerskin Fendrix

Sound

The Creator; Ian Voigt, Erik Aadahl, Ethan Van der Ryn, Tom Ozanich and Dean Zupancic

Maestro; Steven A. Morrow, Richard King, Jason Ruder, Tom Ozanich and Dean Zupancic

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One; Chris Munro, James H. Mather, Chris Burdon and Mark Taylor

Oppenheimer; Willie Burton, Richard King, Gary A. Rizzo and Kevin O'Connell

The Zone of Interest; Tarn Willers and Johnnie Burn

Visual effects

The Creator; Jay Cooper, Ian Comley, Andrew Roberts and Neil Corbould

Godzilla Minus One; Takashi Yamazaki, Kiyoko Shibuya, Masaki Takahashi and Tatsuji Nojima

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3; Stephane Ceretti, Alexis Wajsbrot, Guy Williams and Theo Bialek

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One; Alex Wuttke, Simone Coco, Jeff Sutherland and Neil Corbould

Napoleon; Charley Henley, Luc-Ewen Martin-Fenouillet, Simone Coco and Neil Corbould

Production design

Barbie, Production Design: Sarah Greenwood; Set Decoration: Katie Spencer

Killers of the Flower Moon, Production Design: Jack Fisk; Set Decoration: Adam Willis

Napoleon, Production Design: Arthur Max; Set Decoration: Elli Griff

Oppenheimer, Production Design: Ruth De Jong; Set Decoration: Claire Kaufman

Poor Things, Production Design: James Price and Shona Heath; Set Decoration: Zsuzsa Mihalek

Live action short film

The After, Misan Harriman and Nicky Bentham

Invincible, Vincent René-Lortie and Samuel Caron

Knight of Fortune, Lasse Lyskjær Noer and Christian Norlyk

Red, White and Blue, Nazrin Choudhury and Sara McFarlane

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar, Wes Anderson and Steven Rales

Documentary short film

The ABCS of Book Banning, Sheila Nevins and Trish Adlesic

The Barber of Little Rock, John Hoffman and Christine Turner

Island in Between, S. Leo Chiang and Jean Tsien

The Last Repair Shop, Ben Proudfoot and Kris Bowers

Nai Nai & Wài Pó, Sean Wang and Sam Davis

Costume design

Barbie, Jacqueline Durran

Killers of the Flower Moon, Jacqueline West

Napoleon, Janty Yates and Dave Crossman

Oppenheimer, Ellen Mirojnick

Poor Things, Holly Waddington

Makeup and hairstyling

Golda; Karen Hartley Thomas, Suzi Battersby and Ashra Kelly-Blue

Maestro; Kazu Hiro, Kay Georgiou and Lori McCoy-Bell

Oppenheimer; Luisa Abel

Poor Things; Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier and Josh Weston

Society of the Snow; Ana López-Puigcerver, David Martí and Montse Ribé

