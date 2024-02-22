© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 11 a.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents

Drag Queen Amoura Teese reflects on the Port Bar closing

KALW | By Jeneé Darden
Published February 22, 2024 at 6:00 AM PST
Drag Queen Amoura Teese performing in front of the Port Bar
Photo provided by Amoura Teese
Drag Queen Amoura Teese performing in front of the Port Bar

The Port Bar is one of the few queer venues in Oakland and they’re closing their doors this Sunday, February 25. The bar’s owners said on Instagramthat they willtemporarily close because their landlord won’t renew their lease. According to the “San Francisco Business Times,” landlord Phil Leong claims the bar’s entertainment, such as karaoke and DJ parties, violates the lease’s terms and creates safety hazards. The owners argue those events are a part of queer culture and are standard bar activities.

Amoura Teese is Latina and a drag queen resident at the Port Bar. She talks about what’s next for the Port Bar.

Amoura is hosting the Port Bar’s last brunch event on Sunday February 25. Also, some of the Port Bar’s queer programming will continue at Fluid510.

This interview was co-produced by Porfirio Rangel.
Crosscurrents
Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights & Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
See stories by Jeneé Darden