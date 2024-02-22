Drag Queen Amoura Teese reflects on the Port Bar closing

The Port Bar is one of the few queer venues in Oakland and they’re closing their doors this Sunday, February 25. The bar’s owners said on Instagramthat they willtemporarily close because their landlord won’t renew their lease. According to the “San Francisco Business Times,” landlord Phil Leong claims the bar’s entertainment, such as karaoke and DJ parties, violates the lease’s terms and creates safety hazards. The owners argue those events are a part of queer culture and are standard bar activities.

Amoura Teese is Latina and a drag queen resident at the Port Bar. She talks about what’s next for the Port Bar.

Amoura is hosting the Port Bar’s last brunch event on Sunday February 25. Also, some of the Port Bar’s queer programming will continue at Fluid510.

This interview was co-produced by Porfirio Rangel.

