Building a reuse economy

You don’t have to work in the waste industry to know that we live in a “throw-away” society. But it’s not just about how much waste Americans create. It’s about consumption habits. But what if we built other industries designed to counter that waste?

We explored that idea with Phoebe Schenker. She’s the executive director of Reuse Alliance, an organization that’s all about ending waste but also building an economy around repair or as they call it, a reuse economy.

This interview aired in the January 29, 2024 episode of Crosscurrents.