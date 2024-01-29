© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 11 a.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents

Building a reuse economy

KALW | By Hana Baba
Published January 29, 2024 at 3:00 AM PST
Magda Ehlers 

You don’t have to work in the waste industry to know that we live in a “throw-away” society. But it’s not just about how much waste Americans create. It’s about consumption habits. But what if we built other industries designed to counter that waste?

We explored that idea with Phoebe Schenker. She’s the executive director of Reuse Alliance, an organization that’s all about ending waste but also building an economy around repair or as they call it, a reuse economy.

This interview aired in the January 29, 2024 episode of Crosscurrents.
Hana Baba
Hana Baba is host of Crosscurrents, KALW's weeknight newsmagazine that broadcasts on KALW Public Radio in the San Francisco Bay Area.
