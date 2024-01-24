Joanna Robinson writes about the rise and struggles of the Marvel Cinematic Universe

"People brush off superhero cinema sometimes as dumb popcorn entertainment. It can be, but it also runs really deep because these are the stories we show kids. These are the stories that show them who they can be in the world." Joanna Robinson

In 2008, Marvel Studios released their first “Iron Man” film. An after-credits scene between Tony Stark and agent Nick Fury was alluding to something big to come. The scene teased the beginning of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Now, it is one of the top-grossing media franchises of all-time.

Oakland writer Joanna Robinson co-authored the book “MCU: The Reign of Marvel Studios.” It's an unauthorized, behind-the-scenes look at the franchise. The book is a New York Times Bestseller. It covers a range of Marvel history from celebrity interviews to stories of executives fighting for creative control.

This interview was co-produced by Porfirio Rangel.