A Father's Heart: Part of the Kehinde Wiley Speaker Series

Kehinde Wiley produced the artwork in the traveling exhibition “An Archaeology of Silence.” Sculptures and paintings that range in size from a tabletop to a billboard. As one curator wrote, they confront “the history of systemic violence against Black and Brown bodies through the visual language of the fallen figure.” They’re stunning.

The organization Live Free USA was invited to convene a set of conversations to pair with the exhibit during its run at the de Young Museum in San Francisco. Over the course of six months, in a program sponsored by KALW, they brought together leading thinkers in culture, arts, and activism from around the world. The result was a speaker series of extraordinary dialogues that we’re here to share with you.

The second of these conversations was gathering of men who have endured the unimaginable loss of their children to systemic violence. It's called “A Father’s Heart.”

KALW stories are meant to be heard. Please click on the triangle LISTEN button above to hear this story.

You can hear a long-form documentary of this event here: