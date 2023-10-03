Self-driving car involved in accident leaves woman in critical condition.

On Monday evening, at 5th and Market in downtown San Francisco, a woman was involved in a hit-and-run accident, and was pinned under the rear axle of a Cruise self-driving car.

The controllers of the car, Cruise autonomous vehicles, were reached and able to disable the car remotely. The company is cooperating with the investigation, according to police.

The word today at the scene of the accident on Market Street was mixed:

One local resident had this to say:

“I live on Market Street. Just don't think they're advanced enough. Right now in order to be on public streets I don't think they should be where there are a lot of pedestrians. I do think we need to move forward with the future, but I just think it needs to be time properly.”

Another passerby, who gave his name as Taylor, had a different view.

“ I live in San Francisco. I know that there are concerns and there are issues, uh, you know, in headlines right now. They're a nice option, and I enjoy them.”

An investigation into the accident is continuing.