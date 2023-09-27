San Jose’s Art Boutiki Offers Local Bands and Artists a Place to Hang Out

FELIX-ENNIS: For the Mosaic Journalism program in San Jose, I’m Mia Felix-Ennis. For this story, I’m going to tell you about a community-oriented business in San Jose called Art Boutiki.

This is the third story on community-oriented spaces in downtown San Jose that I’ve completed. This story will appear in the next edition of The Mosaic newspaper, as well as a future edition of The Mercury News.

Lai-Stirland: And I’m Sarah Lai Stirland, a journalism instructor with KALW Radio in San Francisco and Mosaic in San Jose. So Mia, what got you interested in this space, and what is it exactly?

FELIX-ENNIS: It’s a spot that you might go to for creative inspiration. It’s an art space, a neighborhood hangout, and a concert venue, andI first discovered when I went on a mission to find out whether any art spaces had survived the pandemic in San Jose.

LAI STIRLAND: So how DID Art Boutiki survive pandemic?

Vado said he did get small amounts of money from both the federal AND state governments but nothing from any local governments.

But he also said that people shouldn’t confuse Art Boutiki still being open for having survived.

And the reality of the sitaution is that he hasn’t been paying himself since the Covid pandemic started.

Business has been slowly getting back to normal, he said.

BUT since the end of the pandemic, he’s had to cope with inflation, and now a potential recession.

So the jury is out yet on whether his business is surviving.

When I came across it, it quickly won my admiration.

When I first walked in one evening to attend a concert last summer, the store’s staff greeted me warmly – just like they do everyone else. The space – on Race Street in San Jose – makes you feel as if you’ve come home.

Lai Stirland: Can you describe it for our listeners?

FELIX-ENNIS:Cases of music CDs line the wall and posters of bands and artists are plastered all throughout the space. Comic books fill the shelves.

There seem to be an excessive amount of Polynesian statues in the store. If they’re not statues, there are posters of statues. These tikis – along with hibiscus flowers and imagery– transmit the Hawaiian theme throughout the store.

The easiest way to describe the experience of being in Art Boutiki? It’s a: cool, creative, and laid-back place.

Here in this fun vibe, Art Boutiki offers local musicians a venue to connect with the local community. It is a popular spot for families and friends to hang out, doodle, drink, and listen to music during free, all-age drink and draw nights — the Boutiki provides all the supplies.

Teens, neighbors, and anyone looking for live music can come catch weekly concerts.

Lai Stirland: Mia, could you give us a little more background on the Art Boutiki?

FELIX-ENNIS: It began informally in 2008 , Art Boutiki persevered through some rough times during the pandemic lockdown. Its owner Dan Vado wants to keep it going as a bright and creative all-age venue and comic book store.

He says it’s been a slow road back, but the business is on the right trajectory.

The idea of Art Boutiki originated while Vado was running his comic book publishing company on Market Street in downtown San Jose.

He wanted to be more involved in the local art scene, so he made space in his publishing house for a gallery and displayed work by local artists for San Jose's First Fridays art exhibits.

Eventually Vado realized he needed more space, and more of a formal music venue.

So he found the Race Street storefront near Willow Glen and moved all his businesses there.

Art Boutiki not only allowed Vado's creative vision for a venue to flow, but also opened up space for local musicians to play regularly. He said it’s important to provide a community based-venue for musicians and their hosts to connect over music and art.

Lai Stirland: So Mia, who else did you speak to for this profile of the Art Boutiki?

FELIX-ENNIS: I spoke with Globo Cons, a band of local college students – Will King, Jesse Zalk and Aidan Shattuck. The band has played regularly at the venue.

One of the band members, San Jose State Freshman Aidan Shattuck, said that the Art Boutiki has inspired a lot of young artists. He said that he went there a lot when he was young to see a lot of local bands, and now he’s playing there himself.

He appreciates the professionalism of Vado and his staff, and the top-notch sound system.

He said that It’s one of the few remaining spots in town for young and independent music to flourish.

Another band member, Jesse Zalk, also first visited the Boutiki as a preteen on an open mic jazz night with his dad. He’s now a freshman at City University in New York, but he lives here in San Jose.

He said that he was able to play a song on stage terribly with some strangers one night, and he was amazed that he was allowed to do this.

The local cultural hub is just slightly larger than a high school classroom. its size enables its patrons to engage intimately with the art.

I also spoke with teacher and artist, Alca Usan and her husband Carlos Velazquez. They’ve been loyal customers and fans of the drink-and-draw nights. In February 2018 they became its sponsors and hosts when the event faltered in February 2018.

Carlos DJs and Alca draws flyers for the event.

ALCA USAN: “I love helping clean the place up after Drink and Draw nights,” Alca Usan said. “When everyone leaves, what is left is a table of butcher paper covered in the most incredible designs. Those are pieces that blow me away every time.”

Lai Stirland: Why do you think she likes doing this?

FELIX-ENNIS: The sponsorship has given her access to she’s gained a close-knit community. At the same time, Usan has helped promote a space that is both carefree and safe.

ALCA USAN: “Having kids run around the Boutiki while people have a drink together is just the best,” she said. “There aren't many places where you can let your kid run around while hanging out, and it has created a family friendly atmosphere.”

FELIX-ENNIS: That is exactly what Vado had intended to create when he set out.

LAI STIRLAND: So Mia, can you tell listeners where Art Boutiki is located and what its hours are?

FELIX-ENNIS: Yes! The Art Boutiki is located at 4 Race St, San Jose, CA 95126

Hours:

Saturday 6–9 PM Sunday Closed Monday 11 AM–4 P Tuesday 11 AM–4 P Wednesday 11 AM–4 P Thursday 11 AM–4 P Friday 6–9 PM

You might want to check its hours by calling (408) 971-8929

You can also check out its website at https://artboutiki.com/

LaiStirland: Thanks, Mia!

MIA FELIX-ENNIS: sure! I hope you go and check the space out.

