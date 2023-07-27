Oakland Youth Poet Laureate Nairobi Barnes wants more lit in OUSD classes

This interview aired on the July 27, 2023 episode of Crosscurrents.

Nairobi Williese Barnes is the new Oakland Youth Poet Laureate. The busy teenager juggles her new role, along with being a working-student at Merritt College. She says she wants to use her platform to help improve reading and writing curricula in Oakland Public Schools. She sat down with KALW’s Jenee Darden.

This interview was co-produced by Porfirio Rangel.