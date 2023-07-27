© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 11 a.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents

Oakland Youth Poet Laureate Nairobi Barnes wants more lit in OUSD classes

KALW | By Jeneé Darden
Published July 27, 2023 at 6:00 AM PDT
Oakland Youth Poet Laureate Nairobi Williese Barnes
Sharon McKellar
/
Oakland Youth Poet Laureate Nairobi Williese Barnes

This interview aired on the July 27, 2023 episode of Crosscurrents.

Nairobi Williese Barnes is the new Oakland Youth Poet Laureate. The busy teenager juggles her new role, along with being a working-student at Merritt College. She says she wants to use her platform to help improve reading and writing curricula in Oakland Public Schools. She sat down with KALW’s Jenee Darden.

This interview was co-produced by Porfirio Rangel.

Click the play button above to listen to this interview

Tags
Crosscurrents
Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights & Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
See stories by Jeneé Darden