Tiny Desk Contest On the Road tour headed to San Francisco

After watching nearly 6000 videos from unsigned bands and artists across the country, the Tiny Desk Contest judges picked Utah band Little Moon as the winner of the 2023 contest. Little Moon will get to perform behind the Tiny Desk at NPR’s headquarters, plus they’ll be hitting the road for a one-of-a-kind concert experience for the Tiny Desk Contest On the Road tour. KALW is excited to welcome the tour to San Francisco’s Brick & Mortar on Thursday, June 22! Local acts Flaco el Jandro y Los Perros Callejeros and Asher Jaffe, which were two contestants the Tiny Desk judges especially liked, will be opening for Little Moon on the Bay Area stop.

Led by singer-songwriter Emma Hardyman’s soaring vocals and intricate arrangements, Little Moon mixes folk, pop, and indie rock. The group’s powerful Tiny Desk Contest winning entry, “Wonder Eye,” is about how “accepting the mysterious, shadowy nature of death can deepen one's sense of humanity and soften the ways we see ourselves and each other.”

Catch the Tiny Desk Contest On the Road tour at Brick & Mortar on Thursday, June 22, and keep an ear out for a chance to win tickets to the show!