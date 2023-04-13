© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 11 a.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents

The Spiritual Edge: A Prayer For Salmon Ep. 10

Published April 13, 2023 at 6:00 AM PDT
Chief Caleen Sisk holding the Winnemem Wintu salmon baton in New Zealand. Photo: Richard Cosgrove
Richard Cosgrove
/
Chief Caleen Sisk holding the Winnemem Wintu salmon baton in New Zealand.

Every Thursday, we're bringing you episodes from the newest season of KALW's The Spiritual Edge. It's about the Winnemem Wintu and their fight to protect their sacred sites.

Today, we hear episode nine of The Spiritual Edge's newest season. In this segment, the Winnemem Wintu people board a plane bound for Christchurch, New Zealand.

Spirituality & Religion