Blue Note Festival returns to Napa with De La Soul, Nas, and Chance the Rapper

The Blue Note Jazz Festival has announced its return to Napa for another three-day weekend of music, impromptu jams, and afterparties from July 28 – 30, 2023. This year, the event takes place at the Silverado Resort.

Curated once again by Robert Glasper, the Bay Area summer festival features De La Soul, whose music was just recently released on streaming services for the first time shortly after founding member David “Trugoy the Dove” Jolicoeur passed away. Nas, Chance the Rapper, and Mary J. Blige are also billed as headliners. Dave Chappelle makes his return as host, even though he vowed to never return to Napa after the inaugural festival was shut down early due to the city’s noise ordinance.

The festival is an extension of the Blue Note Jazz, which aims to bring the biggest names in music to intimate settings. Though the stacked lineup might not shout “jazz” at first glance, it was intentionally curated to celebrate the influence of jazz on hip-hop throughout its 50-year history. Other notable acts on the roster include Digable Planets, NxWorries (Anderson.Paak and Knxwledge), Ari Lennox, and Parliament Funkadelic Ft George Clinton. (It may be worth noting that the festival would likely not pass the Book More Woman test, the website that measures the percentages of women and non-binary folks on festival lineups.)

Three-day passes go on sale Friday, April 7 at 9 a.m.