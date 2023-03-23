Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 11 a.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents
The Spiritual Edge: A Prayer For Salmon Ep. 7
Every Thursday, we're bringing you episodes from the newest season of KALW's The Spiritual Edge. It's about the Winnemem Wintu and their fight to protect their sacred sites.
Today, we learn about California’s history with aggressive agricultural development and how indigenous people who lived here were forcibly removed and killed.