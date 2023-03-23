© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 11 a.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents

The Spiritual Edge: A Prayer For Salmon Ep. 7

Published March 23, 2023 at 6:00 AM PDT
Glenn County, CA. May 28, 2022. Nuts such as walnuts, almonds and pistachios are water-intensive and major export crops in California. Judy Silber/The Spiritual Edge
Judy Silber/The Spiritual Edge
/
Glenn County, CA. May 28, 2022. Nuts such as walnuts, almonds and pistachios are water-intensive and major export crops in California.

Every Thursday, we're bringing you episodes from the newest season of KALW's The Spiritual Edge. It's about the Winnemem Wintu and their fight to protect their sacred sites.

Today, we learn about California’s history with aggressive agricultural development and how indigenous people who lived here were forcibly removed and killed.

