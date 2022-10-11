Biden's making moves on marijuana. But how big of a deal are they?

Last Thursday, President Biden dropped an October surprise on the nation – announcing that he would pardon all simple marijuana convictions at the federal level.

It’s a decision that echoes policy at the state level. Thirty-one states and D.C. no longer prosecute or criminalize a person for possessing small amounts of cannabis.

Experts say the bigger move was his request for the government to review marijuana’s classification as a Schedule 1 drug – a category reserved for dangerous narcotics like heroin.

Biden has requested the review be “expedited.” But how fast could it happen? And if marijuana is rescheduled, what would that mean?

