Bay Area News Headlines: Thursday, June 30, 2022

The city of Oakland has agreed to pay $1.5 million to cover attorney's fees and damages for 25 people, settling a lawsuit filed last year that alleged police violated their rights during the George Floyd protests in 2020 / The San Francisco Board of Supervisors and Mayor London Breed came to an agreement late Monday on a spending package to acquire, construct, and repair more affordable housing projects in the city / Bay Area residents in select cities can now by state approved fireworks in advance of the July 4th holiday