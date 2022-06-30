© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Bay Area News Headlines: Thursday, June 30, 2022

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published June 30, 2022 at 1:08 PM PDT
NEWS.Newscast_Yellow-v3.png

The city of Oakland has agreed to pay $1.5 million to cover attorney's fees and damages for 25 people, settling a lawsuit filed last year that alleged police violated their rights during the George Floyd protests in 2020 / The San Francisco Board of Supervisors and Mayor London Breed came to an agreement late Monday on a spending package to acquire, construct, and repair more affordable housing projects in the city / Bay Area residents in select cities can now by state approved fireworks in advance of the July 4th holiday

Tags

Bay Area Headlines
Sunni Khalid
See stories by Sunni Khalid