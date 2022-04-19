© 2021 KALW
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

In 'Far In,' Helado Negro speaks to the longing to find solace inside ourselves

XPN | By Stephen Kallao,
John Myers
Published April 19, 2022 at 12:11 PM PDT
Helado Negro
Nathan Bajar
/
Courtesy of the artist
Helado Negro

For a period of time in 2020 and 2021, the word "outside" felt like a loaded word. We can't go outside! I miss the outside! Outside felt like a dream — a world away that we only experienced in our dreams. Roberto Carlos Lange, who performs as Helado Negro, has made an album that speaks to that longing by finding solace deep inside ourselves. Far out, man! But actually, the album is called Far In.

Lange grew up in South Florida before attending college at the Savannah College of Art and Design. He'd most recently lived in Brooklyn until a 2-week trip to Marfa, Texas, with his partner to work on an art installation turned into a 6-month stay that shifted his perspective during the pandemic and led to the work on Far In.

Copyright 2022 XPN

Tags

Kate DoyleNPR Music
Stephen Kallao
See stories by Stephen Kallao
John Myers
Since 2017, John Myers has been the producer of NPR's World Cafe, which is produced by WXPN at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia. Previously he spent about eight years working on the other side of Philly at WHYY as a producer on the staff of Fresh Air with Terry Gross. John was also a member of the team of public radio veterans recruited to develop original programming for Audible and has worked extensively as a freelance producer. His portfolio includes work for the Eastern State Penitentiary Historic Site, The Association for Public Art and the radio documentary, Going Black: The Legacy of Philly Soul Radio. He's taught radio production to preschoolers and college students and, in the late 90's, spent a couple of years traveling around the country as a roadie for the rock band Huffamoose.
See stories by John Myers