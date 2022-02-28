© 2021 KALW
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

World Cafe 30th Anniversary Playlist: 2009

XPN | By Bruce Warren
Published February 28, 2022 at 9:19 AM PST
World Cafe celebrates 30 years with a 2009 playlist.
WXPN
World Cafe celebrates 30 years with a 2009 playlist.

To celebrate the 30th anniversary of World Cafe, we're looking back and posting playlists from each year of the show. As music has evolved over the years, so have our playlists, which have grown to reflect a much wider range of music than when we first set out.

2009 was a big musical year for really big pop stars. Lady Gaga, whose 2008 release "Poker Face" owned 2009, the Black Eyed Peas owned the summer of '09 with "I Gotta Feeling," and Jay-Z's The Blueprint 3 yielded a few massive hits, including "Empire State Of Mind," "Run This Town," and "D.O.A. (Death of Auto-Tune)" that kept music fans on the dance floor. The party of the year was Miley Cyrus' "Party In The U.S.A."

On the indie and rock side of musical things, releases by St. Vincent, Phoenix, Grizzly Bear, The xx, Neko Case, Wilco, Dirty Projectors and Animal Collective all stood out for their artistic merit. The year also delivered some excellent music discoveries. including albums by Tune-Yards, Bomba Estereo, Sarah Jarosz, Fanfarlo and Lungs, the debut by Florence + The Machine.

Copyright 2022 XPN

Tags

Kate DoyleNPR Music
Bruce Warren
Bruce Warren is assistant general manager for programming of WXPN in Philadelphia. Besides serving as executive producer of World Café, Warren also contributes to Paste magazine and writes for two blogs: Some Velvet Blog and WXPN's All About The Music Blog.
See stories by Bruce Warren