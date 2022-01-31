Lunar New Year celebrations begin around the Bay Area

South Bay residents finally celebrated the Lunar New Year in person on Saturday, after two years of virtual events.

At San Jose’s History Park, hundreds of people gathered to say goodbye to the Year of the Ox and hello to the Year of the Tiger.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle , “Each Chinese celebration of the Lunar New Year is associated with a Chinese zodiac animal. This year, the Tiger is associated with bravery, optimism, enthusiasm, fierce independence and power, among other qualities.”

Lunar New Year celebrations share universal themes of togetherness, honoring family, and eating traditional foods. Several Asian cultures also celebrate the Lunar New year with their own unique customs and traditions.

The Lunar New Year, also known as Chinese New Year and as Tet in Vietnam, is a culturally significant holiday across many Asian countries including Korea, Vietnam, China, Laos, and Singapore.