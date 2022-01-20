The News Roundup — International

The western world is watching the border of Ukraine and Russia as Valdimir Putin continues to threaten invasion. In a press conference this week, President Joe Biden warned Russia against moving against Ukraine, but said the U.S. would not send troops in the event of invasion.

Reports indicate that in 2021 Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction John Sopko alerted the Department of Defense before the U.S.’s withdrawal from Afghanistan that the Afghan air force would not survive once the military had left.

Historians are critiquing a book published this week claiming that Anne Frank was betrayed by a Jewish notary.

We cover the most important stories from around the world on the News Roundup.

Copyright 2022 WAMU 88.5