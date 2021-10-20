Sixteen Americans and one Canadian remain kidnapped in Haiti – with a $17 million ransom demanded for their release.

The Ohio-based missionary group Christian Aid Ministries was visiting an orphanage on the outskirts of Port-au-Prince over the weekend, when they were kidnapped by a powerful Haitian gang.

The FBI is working with Haitian authorities to secure the release of the missionaries and assisting them in the negotiating process.

There have been hundreds of kidnappings over the past year. The country remains in disarray following the assassination of its President and a massive earthquake this past summer.

