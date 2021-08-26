Mask Up For Smoky Weekend In The Bay

The air quality is expected to worsen. And with the Delta variant of COVID-19 still active, it’s important to mask up.

Experts from Project N95 told the San Francisco Chronicle that, unlike the early days of the pandemic, N95 masks are now readily available, affordable, and highly recommended this weekend.

We may begin to see smoke from the Caldor Fire in the Bay Area this weekend. CAL FIRE says the Caldor Fire has now burned more than 130,000 acres in El Dorado County, and destroyed 637 structures.

As crews work to contain the fire, the smoke is blanketing large parts of the state including much of the Central Valley. The Bay Area has been largely spared from this season’s wildfire smoke but that could change this weekend.